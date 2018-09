LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Jonas Brucher, 19, was last seen in the Rivermarket area on Sept. 3.

Brucher is described as 6 foot 3 inch, weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hilgeman at 404-3042 or any Violent Crimes Detective at 371-4660.

