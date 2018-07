LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Theodore Walker, 55, is from Grady. He was last seen on July 27 in the area of 201 S. Shackleford. His vehicle is described as a 2010 green Ford Explorer with Arkansas tags 079UJP.

Walker is described as 5’9”, 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 404-3042.

