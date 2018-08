LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 34-year-old homeless woman.

Heather Williams, also known as Heather Rivers, was last seen in the area of University and Colonel Glenn on August 10.

Williams may be with the man seen in the photo, Keith Garner. She is described as 5’6”, 110 pounds.

Anyone with information, contact the Little Rock Police Department.

