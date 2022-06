Little Rock police are asking for help in finding a 36-year-old woman who was last seen in Little Rock on April 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are asking for help in locating 36-year-old Mary Jeppsen.

According to reports, she was last seen in Little rock around April 6.

Details are very limited at this time but we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information about Ms. Jeppsen's whereabouts, please contact detectives at (501) 371-4829 or (501) 404-3014. Callers can remain anonymous.