LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are looking for 69-year-old Bobby Maxwell who was last known to 13 Bellemeade Drive.

Maxwell was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white shirt, red sweatpants and white shoes.

Maxwell is described as being 5"5' and weighing 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Maxwell's whereabouts, please contact the Little Rock Police Department (501) 371-4829.