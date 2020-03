LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have asked the public for help in finding 13-year-old runaway Logan Reyes who was last seen at a home in Little Rock on March 8.

Logan is described as a Hispanic male who is 5'8" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

LRPD asks that if you have any information about Logan's whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3014 or 501-371-4829.

