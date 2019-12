LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Christopher Flannigon, 22, was last seen leaving Baptist Health Hospital's Emergency Room on foot on December 16.

Police say Flannigon is known to frequent Jericho Way, a homeless resource center in Little Rock.

He is a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. If you come in contact with Flannigon or know of his whereabouts call the Little Rock police at (501) 404-3042.