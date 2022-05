Police say the 16-year-old was reported missing on April 13 and hasn't been seen by family since then.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Jaybrianna Turner was reported missing on April 13 of this year and hasn't been seen by family since.

Turner is around 5'7" tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

Police say she may still be in the Little Rock area.

If you see her, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.