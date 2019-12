LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 32-year-old Domeneque Taylor.

Police say Taylor was last heard from on December 30 around 2 a.m.

She stands at 5'1" and weighs around 195 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to contact LRPD at (501) 404-3042 or (501) 371-4829.

