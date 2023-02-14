x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing Persons Reports

Little Rock police looking for missing 57-year-old man

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old man who was last seen on Feb. 7.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 57-year-old Vince Barnes.

Barnes was last seen in the Little Rock area on February 7, 2023.

According to the authorities, Barnes is 5-foot-11 inches, weighs about 220 pounds and is possibly driving a 2009 white Ford Explorer truck.

Anyone with information regarding Barnes' location is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016 or Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014. Information about her current location can also be directed to the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out