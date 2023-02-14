Little Rock police looking for missing 57-year-old man

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old man who was last seen on Feb. 7.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 57-year-old Vince Barnes.

Barnes was last seen in the Little Rock area on February 7, 2023.

According to the authorities, Barnes is 5-foot-11 inches, weighs about 220 pounds and is possibly driving a 2009 white Ford Explorer truck.

Help us locate Mr. Barnes. If you know of his whereabouts, contact detectives at 501-371-4829 or 501-404-3016. pic.twitter.com/Hers5TpFPw — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) February 14, 2023