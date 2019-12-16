LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Keadrian Higginbottom, 21, is the biological mother of 6-year-old Janea, but Keadrian lost her custody rights and hasn't been seen or heard since she fled Memphis with Janea in September, the same month she lost custody rights.

Little Rock police made contact with Keadrian on December 3 during a traffic stop. Keadrian told officers that her daughter was at a nearby hotel and released her.

Police say she was driving a black 1998 Honda Accord 4D.

More on this story as it develops.