Little Rock police searching for missing 12-year-old

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing 12-year-old last seen March 19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a missing child.

12-year-old Aiden Jones-Lilly was last seen in Little Rock on March 19 after running away from home.

He was seen in the area of N. Meadowcliff Drive since going missing and could be with friends there.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.