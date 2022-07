Little Rock police are searching for 16-year-old Isaiah Young, who was said to have ran away from his home on June 27.

Young is described as roughly 5'4" and weighing around 180 pounds. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

Police ask for those with information on Young's location to contact them at 501-371-4829 or 501-404-3037.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.