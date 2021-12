LRPD said the 60-year-old was last seen on Christmas Eve.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing man who was last seen on Christmas Eve.

According to police, 60-year-old Charles Pounders was last seen in Little Rock on December 24.

He is 5'10" and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

He may be driving a gold 2004 Toyota Camry.

If you have any info you are asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.