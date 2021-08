According to her family, Victoria Ray had been 'displaying signs of mental deterioration' recently. They do not know where she could have gone.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for missing 62-year-old Victoria Ray.

Ray was last known to be near Facts CT in Little Rock on August 6.

According to her family, Ray had been 'displaying signs of deterioration' recently. They do not know where she could have gone.

If you know of Victoria Ray's whereabouts, please contact 501-371-4829.