Little Rock police searching for missing 66-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers are searching for a missing 66-year-old man.

Police say Copeland Hughes is 6'0'' and weighs 195 lbs.

Hughes was last seen on Feb. 7, 2022, leaving his home in his silver Acura.

Police say Hughes frequently visits Two Rivers Bridge and the Big Dam Bridge.

He could possibly be driving a 2008 silver Acura with LPN 732ZDJ.