LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Arkansas State Police, officers are searching for a missing 66-year-old man.

Edwin Vince Freeman was reported missing Tuesday evening. He stands 5'10'' and weighs around 170 lbs. His hair is black; eyes brown.

Freeman has a thin mustache and wears glasses.

He was last known to be at Brookdale Chenal Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.