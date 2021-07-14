Silver Alert inactivated for 76-year-old man

Arthur Hilliard, Jr. was last known to be on Stonecrest Drive in Little Rock near the Exxon gas station at Kroger.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Silver Alert for Arthur Hilliard, Jr. has been inactivated.

----------------------------------

According to Arkansas State Police, the Little Rock Police Department is searching for a missing 76-year-old man.

Arthur Hilliard, Jr. was reported missing on July 13 at 10 p.m. He stands 5'4'' and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black/gray hair and is balding.

Police say Hilliard wears glasses, but did not take them with him.

He was last known to be on Stonecrest Drive in Little Rock near the Exxon gas station at Kroger.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans, and brown shoes.