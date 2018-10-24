UPDATE: Vanderbilt has returned home and is safe.

UPDATE: Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for Vanderbilt, Jr.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Little Rock Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Robert Vanderbilt Jr, 93, was last seen in a 2013 gray Chevrolet Malibu at 2201 S. Pine St around 9:30 a.m. on October 24.

The vehicle has Arkansas tags with the license plate number 950 RXF. Vanderbilt was diagnosed with Dementia.

He’s described as 5’7”, 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.

© 2018 KTHV