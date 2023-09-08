Little Rock police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing man.
46-year-old Carlos Mondragon-Mendoza was last seen in southwest Little Rock on July 10, 2023.
He is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair, a height of 5'5", and a weight of 160.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016.