Little Rock police searching for missing man

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing 46-year-old man who was last seen in southwest Little Rock on July 10, 2023.

46-year-old Carlos Mondragon-Mendoza was last seen in southwest Little Rock on July 10, 2023.

He is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair, a height of 5'5", and a weight of 160.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been urged to contact the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016.