LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in searching for missing 16-year-old Ladella Hill from Little Rock, Ark.

Police say Hill has been missing since February 12, 2019. They said she may still be in the local area or may be traveling to Mississippi.

She is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 285 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she also has a tattoo on her wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501)-371-4829.