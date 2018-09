LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 26-year-old female.

Brandy Gann was last seen on Sunday, August 12, according to her family.

She is about 5 foot and 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone coming in contact with Gann is advised to check her wellbeing, and notify Detective Richard Hilgeman at 404- 3042 or any Violent Crimes Detective at 371-4660.

