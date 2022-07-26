Little Rock police search for runaway teen

The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teen who was last seen on July 10.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Tacarra Shaw ran away from her home on July 10, 2022, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie.

According to reports, they believe she could possibly be somewhere in the North Little Rock Area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Shaw, you are encouraged to contact Detective Yetmar at (501) 404- 3037 or Detective Dearing at (501) 404- 3014.

Help us locate Ms. Shaw. If you know of her whereabouts, contact detectives at 501-371-4829 or 501-404-3037. pic.twitter.com/h64LtRRIIi — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 26, 2022