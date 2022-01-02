Silver Alert for missing Little Rock man inactivated

The Silver Alert for 78-year-old Robert Southerland has been inactivated.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Silver Alert for Robert Southerland has been inactivated.

------------------------

The police department has requested for a silver alert to be activated for Robert Southerland, who was last seen in Little Rock around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said that Southerland was last known to be on Lile Avenue near Baptist Health's Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock.

According to reports, Southerland has Alzheimer's and was last seen wearing a black and white plaid jacket, jeans, a green Nike hate, and brown shoes.

Authorities also said that he could be traveling in a grey 2017 Ford Fiesta.