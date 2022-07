Police are asking for help in locating a Little Rock teenager who was last seen on July 26, 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager.

16-year-old Niya Flint was last seen in Little Rock on July 26, 2022.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Flint, please contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Yetmar at (501) 404-3037, or the Little Rock Communications Center (501) 371-829.