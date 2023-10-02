Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway 13-year-old who was last seen on Feb. 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9.

13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds.

Anyone with information about Hamilton's status is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016 or Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014. Information about her current location can also be directed to the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.