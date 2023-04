The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile.

Johnathan Lewis, 15, is described as a Black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Police said he was last seen in Little Rock.

Help us locate Mr. Lewis. If you know of his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3016 or 501-371-4829. pic.twitter.com/5BiaMWsYTA — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 13, 2023

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.