Little Rock police are asking for the public's help in finding Jealacia Gilliam, a missing 13-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now searching for a missing 13-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Authorities said that Jealacia Gilliam is listed as 5'5" and weighs around 160-lbs. She was last seen in Little Rock.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 501-404-3016 or 501-404-3014.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.