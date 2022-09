LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.