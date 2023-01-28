Little Rock police searching for runaway 13-year-old

The Little Rock Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old Searcy boy who ran away from the Pinnacle Pointe Hospital on January 27.

13-year-old Mica Jones was last seen walking away from the parking lot of Pinnacle Pointe Hospital in Little Rock at around 6:00 p.m. on January 27.

He is described as being about 5'5" in height and weighing about 120 pounds.

Reports state that he is from Searcy and has no known connections to the Little Rock area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4829 or (501) 404-3016.