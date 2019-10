LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has ask for the public's help in searching for 13-year-old Aaron Davis.

Davis ran away from a residence in Little Rock on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

He is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the location of Davis, please contact Detective Dearing at (501)404-3014 or Detective Hilgeman at (501)404-3042.