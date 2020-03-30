LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Timothy Turner, 14, ran away from a residence in Little Rock, according to police.

He is described at 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3014 or 501-371-4829.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3014 or 501-371-4829.

