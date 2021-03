The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Caiden Hash.

Hash was last seen wearing a grey sweater and khaki pants on Saturday, March 13 in Little Rock.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have seen or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call LRPD at 501-404-3014.