LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are searching for a 15-year-old runaway.

The family of Laneisha Ellis said she left her home on April 1. The report said she may be staying in the Marks Mill Ct. area.

She is 5'02'' and weighs around 110 lbs.

If you know of Laneisha's whereabouts, please contact Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.