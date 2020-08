The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 16-year-old Zamira Vincent.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing 16-year-old Zamira Vincent.

Vincent, was last seen in Little Rock on Tuesday, August 25. She is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.