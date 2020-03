LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers are searching for 16-year-old Gavin Vaughn.

The family said Vaughn left his home on Valley Estates Dr. on March 15 around 3 a.m. and they aren't sure where he went after.

If you know where Gavin Vaughn is, please contact Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.