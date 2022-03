The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing Jamya "Myah" Morgan.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing Jamya "Myah" Morgan.

The 17-year-old ran away from her home on Feb. 10, 2022. Police say she may be in the area of 754 Elm Street with friends and is refusing to return home.

Morgan is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact LRPD at 501-371-4829.