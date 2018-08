LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Calvionne Breanna Cannon, 22, has been missing since July 28.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds. Anyone with information about her location should contact Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042 or the Violent Crimes Division at 501-371-4660.

