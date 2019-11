LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in searching for missing 27-year-old Kristen Pittsinger.

Pittsinger was last heard from on Sunday, Nov. 3.

She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds.

If anyone has seen or heard from Pittsinger, please contact the Detective Hilgeman at (501)404-3051.