LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in searching for missing Mari Helen Castro.

Castro is a 57-year-old woman, last seen around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the Pulaski County Regional Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone coming into contact with Castro is asked to check her condition, and notify Detective Hilgeman at (501)404-3042.