LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for missing Nicole Wofford.

Wofford is 15 years old and was last seen leaving her residence in an unknown direction on Tuesday, May 26.

She is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Police say she may be staying at an unknown location with Ms. Wofford in North Little Rock.

Anyone coming in to contact with Ms. Wofford is to return her to 1 North Meadowcliff Drive and notify detectives. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3042 or 501-371-4829.

The latest news:

Poppy with the big paws is a playful pup who needs a place to live!

CNN news crew arrested in Minneapolis as police clash with protesters

Read President Trump's full executive order against social networks