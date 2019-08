The Little Rock Police Department need help locating 17-year-old Ana Williams.

Williams was last seen at her residence in Little Rock on Tuesday, August 6. She has a tattoo of a daisy and a quote on her right wrist.

She is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact detectives at 501-404-3014. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 501-371-INFO (4636).