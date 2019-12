LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers need help finding 18-year-old Rachel Frazier.

Frazier's family said they have not had contact with her since Nov. 5.

Frazier may be in the company of 41-year-old Jhondell Harris.

If anyone has any information on Rachel Frazier's whereabouts, please contact the Little Rock Police Department.