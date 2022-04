Savannah Largent has not been heard of since March 25, according to Little Rock police.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, 18-year-old Savannah Largent has not been heard of since March 25, 2022, and may "possibly be in the area of 29th St. in Little Rock."

Largent is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Largent's location you can contact Little Rock police at (501) 404-3037.