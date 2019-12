LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in searching for missing 19-year-old Nick Chandler.

Chandler was last seen at the Compassion Center, located at 3618 W. Roosevelt Road on Nov. 26.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone coming in contact with Chandler, should check his condition, and contact Detective Hilgeman at (501)404-3014.