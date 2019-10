LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding missing 21-year-old Frederick Cashaw.

Cashaw was last seen in the area of Pinedale Circle on Sunday, Oct. 27

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 158 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 501-404-3042, 501-404-3014 or any violent crimes detective at 501-404-3051.

Little Rock Police Department LRPD Cold Case Investigators need your help locating a family member... of a 1987 homicide victim, Herbert Williams. Please contact Cold Case if you have any information regarding this homicide.

RELATED: Little Rock police searching for missing 23-year-old woman