LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in searching for missing Marquis Quwan Bouanhuenh.

Bouanhuenh is a 24-year-old man, last seen on Monday, Nov. 18, leaving his residence wearing a Taco Bell uniform.

He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone coming into contact with Bouanhuenh is asked to check his condition, and notify Detective Hilgeman at (501)404-3042.