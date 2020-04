LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 25-year-old Elias Robertson.

Elias is 6'0'' and weighs 150 lbs. He was last known to be in Little Rock on April 14, 2020.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact detectives at 501-404-3042 or 501-371-4829.