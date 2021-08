According to Little Rock police, Ryan Montgomery was last seen in the area of Potters St. and 32nd St. getting into a silver Honda sedan.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, Ryan Montgomery was last seen in the area of Potters St. and 32nd St. getting into a silver Honda sedan on Aug. 10 at around 8 p.m.

Montgomery is described as being a Black male who is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

The Honda sedan he was seen getting into has possible damage to the passenger side with a dark tint.