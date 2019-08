LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department are asking for the public's help in searching for missing 34-year-old Aida Blasio.

Blasio was last seen at the Motel 6 located on 10524 W. Markham Street in Little Rock on Friday, August 9 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

She is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She currently resides in Alexander, Ark.

If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact detectives at 501-404-3014 or Detective Hilgeman at 501-404-3042.